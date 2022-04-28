Hollyford (Tipperary) Remembers 1914-1923 - Weekend of events planned

Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022 (under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)
Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022
(under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)
Free Admission to all Events
Friday, May 6, 2022
7pm: Reception in Hollyford Community Hall
Exhibition of Artefacts, Memorabilia, Documents and Photographs pertaining to the years 1914-1923
7.30pm: Words of Welcome from Brendan Carr, Vice-Chairperson of Hollyford Community Council.
Official Opening by Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Co. Council
8pm: Talk by Dr. Denis G. Marnane*: ‘Writing the Past: Some reflections on 1914-1923 in Co. Tipperary’ – Chaired by Dr. Noreen Higgins-McHugh.
Saturday, May 7, 2022
7pm: Commemorative Mass for Hollyford Volunteers in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford
Wreath Laying by Community Council at Memorials opposite church
8.30 pm: Commemorative Themed Variety Concert in Hollyford Hall at 8pm with Emer Shanahan Uí Fhatharta as MC with Special Appearance by Cabragh Wetlands Choir, Thurles Drama Group & many acclaimed local artistes.
Exhibition continues throughout weekend in Hall.
A Commemorative Booklet will be on sale at all events.
Sunday, May 8, 2022
5pm: Unveiling of Plaque by 3rd Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee at Residence of Phil and Mary Ryan (This residence was formerly Hollyford RIC Barracks).
* Dr Denis G. Marnane is editor of Tipperary Historical Journal and has written on all aspects of the county’s history.
Among his publications are The 3rd Brigade- a history of the Volunteers/IRA in South Tipperary, 1913-21 (2018) and The Civil War in County Tipperary (2021).
He is a former board member of the National Library of Ireland and in co-operation with Tipperary Studies, Tipperary County Library Service, has produced the ‘Finding Tipperary’ series of publications, of which the most recent is County Tipperary 1921- 1923 a history in 60 documents.
Alison McCarthy-Fogarty from Tipperary Town who is on the organ donor waiting list and her husband Stevie
Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022 (under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.