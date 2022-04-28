Hollyford (Tipperary) Remembers 1914-1923 - Weekend of events planned

Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022

(under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)

Free Admission to all Events



Friday, May 6, 2022

7pm: Reception in Hollyford Community Hall

Exhibition of Artefacts, Memorabilia, Documents and Photographs pertaining to the years 1914-1923

7.30pm: Words of Welcome from Brendan Carr, Vice-Chairperson of Hollyford Community Council.

Official Opening by Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Co. Council

8pm: Talk by Dr. Denis G. Marnane*: ‘Writing the Past: Some reflections on 1914-1923 in Co. Tipperary’ – Chaired by Dr. Noreen Higgins-McHugh.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

7pm: Commemorative Mass for Hollyford Volunteers in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford

Wreath Laying by Community Council at Memorials opposite church

8.30 pm: Commemorative Themed Variety Concert in Hollyford Hall at 8pm with Emer Shanahan Uí Fhatharta as MC with Special Appearance by Cabragh Wetlands Choir, Thurles Drama Group & many acclaimed local artistes.

Exhibition continues throughout weekend in Hall.

A Commemorative Booklet will be on sale at all events.

Sunday, May 8, 2022

5pm: Unveiling of Plaque by 3rd Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee at Residence of Phil and Mary Ryan (This residence was formerly Hollyford RIC Barracks).

* Dr Denis G. Marnane is editor of Tipperary Historical Journal and has written on all aspects of the county’s history.

Among his publications are The 3rd Brigade- a history of the Volunteers/IRA in South Tipperary, 1913-21 (2018) and The Civil War in County Tipperary (2021).

He is a former board member of the National Library of Ireland and in co-operation with Tipperary Studies, Tipperary County Library Service, has produced the ‘Finding Tipperary’ series of publications, of which the most recent is County Tipperary 1921- 1923 a history in 60 documents.