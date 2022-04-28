Search

28 Apr 2022

Hollyford (Tipperary) Remembers 1914-1923 - Weekend of events planned

Online commemoration to mark centenary of Barracks attacks in Tipperary

Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022 (under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)

28 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022

(under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)

Free Admission to all Events


Friday, May 6, 2022

7pm: Reception in Hollyford Community Hall
Exhibition of Artefacts, Memorabilia, Documents and Photographs pertaining to the years 1914-1923
7.30pm: Words of Welcome from Brendan Carr, Vice-Chairperson of Hollyford Community Council.
Official Opening by Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Co. Council
8pm: Talk by Dr. Denis G. Marnane*: ‘Writing the Past: Some reflections on 1914-1923 in Co. Tipperary’ – Chaired by Dr. Noreen Higgins-McHugh.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

7pm: Commemorative Mass for Hollyford Volunteers in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford
Wreath Laying by Community Council at Memorials opposite church
8.30 pm: Commemorative Themed Variety Concert in Hollyford Hall at 8pm with Emer Shanahan Uí Fhatharta as MC with Special Appearance by Cabragh Wetlands Choir, Thurles Drama Group &amp; many acclaimed local artistes.
Exhibition continues throughout weekend in Hall.
A Commemorative Booklet will be on sale at all events.

Sunday, May 8, 2022

5pm: Unveiling of Plaque by 3rd Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee at Residence of Phil and Mary Ryan (This residence was formerly Hollyford RIC Barracks).

* Dr Denis G. Marnane is editor of Tipperary Historical Journal and has written on all aspects of the county’s history.  
Among his publications are The 3rd  Brigade-  a history of the Volunteers/IRA in South Tipperary, 1913-21 (2018) and The Civil War in County Tipperary (2021).   
He is a former board member of the National Library of Ireland and in co-operation with Tipperary Studies, Tipperary County Library Service, has produced the ‘Finding Tipperary’ series of publications, of which the most recent is County Tipperary 1921- 1923 a history in 60 documents.

