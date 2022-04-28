Search

28 Apr 2022

Decision to close the M8 Motorway between Junction 7, Junction 8 and Junction 9, near Cashel

Sections of the main Dublin - Cork motorway to be closed in May and June to facilitate resurfacing and road marking works

Junction 8 on the M8 near Cashel

Eoin Kelleher

28 Apr 2022 1:43 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

NOTICE is hereby given that Tipperary County Council has made an Order closing:

ROAD TO BE CLOSED:
Closure 1: M8 Motorway, Junction 8 on-slip and Junction 9 off-slip Southbound Closed on the 16 and 17 of May 2022.
Closure 2: M8 Motorway, Junction 9 on-slip and Junction 8 off-slip Northbound Closed on the 23 and 24 of May 2022.
Closure 3: M8 Motorway, Junction 7 on-slip and Junction 8 off-slip Southbound Closed on the 30 and 31 of May 2022.
Closure 4: M8 Motorway, Junction 8 on-slip and Junction 7 off-slip Northbound Closed on the 9 and 10 of June 2022.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE:
From 07:00hrs to 19:00hrs on the dates above.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
Closure 1 Diversion: Diversion from Junction 9 (Cashel) Northbound via M8 Junction 9, on to the R639 North through Cahir Road; Main Street turning right onto Friar Street and Upper Green in Cashel and re-join the M8 at Junction 8. Please note, M8 mainline traffic is not affected.

Closure 2 Diversion: Diversion from Junction 8 Southbound via M8 Junction 8, onto the Upper Green, through Main Street and Cahir Road in Cashel and re-join the M8 at Junction 9. Please note, M8 mainline traffic is not affected.

Closure 3 Diversion: Diversion from Junction 7 Southbound via M8 Junction 7, on to the R639 South towards Cashel, through Dublin Road turning left onto Friar Street and Upper Green in Cashel and re-join the M8 at Junction 8. Please note, M8 mainline traffic is not affected.

Closure 4 Diversion: Diversion from Junction 8 Northbound via M8 Junction 8, turning South onto the M8 towards Junction 9, exiting the M8 at Junction 9, turning North onto the M8 in Junction 9. Please note, M8 mainline traffic is not affected.

REASON FOR CLOSURE:
To facilitate resurfacing and road marking works.

