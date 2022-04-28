Sarah Delany's landscape paintings exhibition opens at Cahir Arts Gallery

A new exhibition titled: Landscape Paintings by Sarah Delany opened in Cahir Arts Gallery last Friday evening with a great group of art lovers present to witness the occasion and view the beautiful paintings. The Exhibition will run until May 28.

Sarah Delany is an award-winning artist living in Laois and this is her sixth solo exhibition. She began her artistic training at the Byam Shaw School of Painting and Drawing in London, graduating in Fine Art. Since then she has emerged as a gifted painter specialising first in animals and now in landscapes. Sarah intuitively applies her paint in broad, thick, highly spirited brushstrokes that not only convey the essence of her subject but reveal her understanding of what paint is about. Sarah’s work has been shown in both England and Ireland, and is held in private and public collections.

Sarah has given the following statement: “After a series of life-changing events, I began focusing entirely on landscape painting, working in oils in situ as well as from sketches and photographs. I see nature as a powerful healer of loss and trauma. The vastness and transient quality of landscape inspires and informs my paintings. I look at landscape and find humility, hope, sometimes sorrow - the bruised clouds and dark skies seem to foreshadow sweeping change. My soul feels inexplicably entwined in nature as I paint in situ. The fragility and impermanence of life is laid bare in a way that is healing and transformative. Although these paintings are of real places, the locations are unnamed to allow the viewer to develop their own sense of place and have a uniquely personal experience within a familiar landscape of their own.”

“The landscape belongs to the person who looks at it,” Ralph Waldo Emerson. Entry is free and Cahir Arts is open Tuesday-Saturday 10.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday 12 to 5pm and is closed on Mondays. So take some time over the next few weeks to see this beautiful exhibition, it will run until May 28. There is a lot to see in the gallery and design space with beautiful hand-crafted items on display all around and all for sale too. There is something for everyone, so why not take a little time and visit ‘Cahir Arts’.