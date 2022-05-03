Tipperary woman at the forefront of new vision for country's museums

An exciting new vision for the future of our country’s story and how we can experience it has been launched by the Local Authority Museums Network (LAMN), the representative body for the 12 local authority regional museums across the country.

The new 2022-2026 strategy sees the LAMN embracing the communities that they serve, ensuring the stories they tell reflect the community as a whole and are accessible by all.

Clonmel woman Marie McMahon, Curator of the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, was appointed as Chairperson of LAMN towards the end of last year.

The new strategy was officially launched by Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan in front of the Customs House in Dublin, when Ms McMahon stated: “Local museums and the collections they hold are at the heart of the communities we serve.

“We are a dedicated group of professionals who want to tell the story of our regions through the many different identities, abilities, experiences and passions of the people who have come before us.

“That myriad of people, places and events can be explored through our museums and they are for everyone.”

The strategy includes working with the National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) to use new cutting-edge technology to provide a more engaging local authority museum experience for the quarter of a million people in Ireland who are blind or visually impaired.

As part of their ongoing partnership with the National Museum of Ireland, the network also announced plans to bring the Rainbow Revolutions exhibition throughout the country.

This important exhibition, which was launched by the National Museum of Ireland just before the pandemic, uses objects, stories and poignant oral histories to paint a picture of the experiences of the LGBTQI+ community in Ireland.

Climate change is a challenge that we all have to face and the Local Authority Museums Network recognises its role in this new strategy by working in partnership with community groups and government organisations to act as a conduit in ensuring that the information we need to know is both accessible and engaging.

This will be achieved through a range of exhibitions and events in the museums across the network.

Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, stated: “The Local Authority Museums Network’s intention is to work with their communities to help educate and engage on the management and mitigation of climate change in Ireland. Our regional museums network spans the country and is an important local resource in helping the people they serve, to meet the challenges of climate change.”