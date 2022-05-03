Search

03 May 2022

PROPERTY: Excellent townhouse on sale in Tipperary's largest town for sum of €140,000

The living room has a solid-fuel stove and an archway leading to a large kitchen/diner extension, with fabulous fitted units.

03 May 2022 6:45 AM

O’Connell Terrace, Clonmel
Guide Price: €140,000

An excellent townhouse, which has been renovated and decorated to the highest standards is being brought to market by P F Quirke & Co Ltd and No 10 has it all.

Set back from the road, a panelled hall door leads to a light-filled hallway.

The sitting room has a cast-iron open fireplace.

A huge bathroom, fully tiled, has a WC and a claw-foot bath.

The living room has a solid-fuel stove and an archway leading to a large kitchen/diner extension, with fabulous fitted units.

From here a sliding door leads to a southwest facing yard with a 12x8 workshop and onwards to a large garden.

The entire ground floor has limestone tiling. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a second bathroom.

The enclosed yard and large rear garden are an added bonus. This is a great opportunity to purchase a good townhouse.

For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622

