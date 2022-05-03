Always-popular 45 card drive returns to Tipperary after two year absence

The 45 card drive returns on again to the Ballylooby/Duhill on Sunday night next, May 8.
45 CARD DRIVE RETURNS
The always popular 45 card drive returns on again to the Ballylooby/Duhill community after more than a two years absence due to Covid.
The cards will be dealt out once again in Duhill Hall next Sunday night, May 8 at 8.30pm.
All are welcome to come along and meet up in a friendly atmosphere again.
Job done at Judge's Road. Clonmel RFC were greatly relieved at the final whistle against City of Derry last Saturday. Although they were beaten on the day their 41-34 aggregate score was enough.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.