Something different for Sunday next in Tipperary - 'Tea at the Lodge'? Yes, Please!

This Sunday, May 8, head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for “Tea at the Lodge” from 11am to 4pm. There is no need to book, just ramble up.
“Tea at the Lodge”
This Sunday, May 8, head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for “Tea at the Lodge” from 11am to 4pm. There is no need to book, just ramble up. Enquiries re: Mobility Assisted Access – 0876967661.
This is a fundraiser for the Mountain Lodge Restoration Project.Work for the future will involve: Re-design and replacement of toilet and shower block; Installation of Kitchen; Decorative upgrade and groundwork.
All of the above will entail a lot of work and a significant cost. Though substantial grant aid has been received to date, shortfalls not covered by Grant aid have to be raised by the Mountain Lodge Committee and by the securing of loans with subsequent interest repayments to continue financing the project.
This Sunday, May 8, head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for “Tea at the Lodge” from 11am to 4pm. There is no need to book, just ramble up.
Residents of Treacy Park protesting last September at plans to develop a Blueway car park on part of Sean Healy Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.