BREAKING: ISPCA and Gardaí seize three dogs from 'deplorable conditions' at a Tipperary property

The ISPCA and Gardaí have seized three dogs from 'deplorable conditions' at a Tipperary property
The ISPCA, assisted by Gardaí from the Community Policing Unit, Cahir, have seized three mature dogs from what they describe as 'deplorable conditions.'
In a Facebook post, Gardaí said they entered the property under warrant and the dogs are now in the care of the ISPCA.
Gardaí have not disclosed the specific location of the property.
An investigation has been opened and is ongoing.
Dylan is pictured here with Dr Angela Canny (Assistant Dean of Education at MIC) and MIC Gaisce Pal coordinator Fr Michael Wall at MIC's Limerick campus recently
This Sunday, May 8, head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for “Tea at the Lodge” from 11am to 4pm. There is no need to book, just ramble up.
Residents of Treacy Park protesting last September at plans to develop a Blueway car park on part of Sean Healy Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.