Tipperary spinathon fundraiser a huge success - Astroturf well on the way now!

Getting ready to give it holly! Teresa and Cath prepare to Spin it out for BNS Spinathon
Spinathon – A Huge Success
Burncourt National School would like to say a massive thank you to all who supported the 24 hour Spinathon Bonanza.
What a super achievement ensuring the Astroturf is well on its way to completion. It was wonderful to see so many people out and about with chat, laughter, music, dance and and not forgetting a little sweat from the Spinners.
Once again blessed to have such a wonderful community here in Burncourt which invites a response from the neighbouring communities as well.
