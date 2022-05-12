Gardaí investigate theft of cash and property from honesty box near Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating the theft of cash and property from an honesty box in the Giantsgrave area of Clonmel on Tuesday.
The theft occurred between the hours of 6pm and 9pm on May 10.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time, are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Best of luck to the New Inn Voices Choir who will be competing in the AIMS Festival of Choral and Sacred Music in New Ross, Wexford on Sunday, May 22.
