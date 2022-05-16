New Family Ireland offices in Clonmel to be officially opened on Thursday

Manager Richie Molloy will welcome Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to Clonmel to open the Family Carers offices in the town
Justice Minister Helen McEntee will officially open the new Clonmel offices of Family Carers Ireland this Thursday (May 19).
Family Carers moved from their offices in Sarsfield Street to the new offices at Place4U in Gladstone Street during the covid pandemic.
Cllr Richie Molloy, manager of the Family Carers offices in Clonmel said they were all looking forward to the official opening ceremony.
Manager Richie Molloy will welcome Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to Clonmel to open the Family Carers offices in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.