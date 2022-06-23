Good days in Tipperary village - county champions and a Green Flag to raise

The Green Schools committee in Bansha National School who recently raised a sixth Green flag for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste
COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Well done to the footballers on winning Division 2 of the County Football League.
In Sean Treacy Park on Sunday evening, Golden/ Kilfeacle were defeated by 1-8 to 1-7 in the final.
This weekend Clonoulty/ Rossmore will be the opposition in the West Tipperary Intermediate Football semi-final.
GALTEE ROVERS ST. PECAUN’S CLUB DRAW
The June monthly draw will be held on Saturday night. This is an important club fundraiser, and if you haven’t already joined, you still have a few days to do so before this weekend’s draw. Tickets available from promoters and committee members.
GALTEE ROVERS ST. PECAUN’S LOTTO
There was no jackpot winner in last week’s Bansha Kilmoyler Sports Lotto draw. This week’s jackpot is €6,800.
Last week’s €20 lucky dip winners were: Peggy Kennedy, Seamus McCarthy, Denis Peters and James Scanlon. Seller’s prize €20: Noel Browne.
Tickets, €2 each or 3 for €5, are available locally and online via Clubforce and Galtee Rovers social media pages.
Pictured from left: Former Lady Captain Rosemary Lalor (vice captain), Ber Ryan (competition winner on 44 points) and Ann Delahunty (wife of the late Des Delahunty)
Social media fashion influencer Sharon Kennedy will choose the overall winner of Ladies Day at Tipperary Races next Thursday, June 30
