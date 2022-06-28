Search

28 Jun 2022

Civic reception for the voluntary team members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) in Tipperary Town

Volunteers responded to 51 call outs in 2021, their highest annual figure and 24 call outs to date in 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jun 2022 10:20 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Cathaoirleach, Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan and Elected Members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District recently held a civic reception for the voluntary team members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA).

SEMRA team members are on call 24 - 7 - 365 days a year and their area of operation covers the Galtees, Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Slievenamon, Blackstairs, Slieve Blooms, Slievenamuck and Nagles.

Their mountain rescue base is in Clonmel, beside the fire station and Tipperary Civil Defence buildings and the number of call outs have been increasing steadily over the last few years due to more people taking up hill walking. Volunteers responded to 51 call outs in 2021, their highest annual figure and 24 call outs to date in 2022. 

At the reception the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan, thanked the 57 members of SEMRA and former member Jimmy Barry from Cappawhite for their service. Councillor Hourigan stated that ‘it takes a special type of person to carry out this incredible work on a voluntary basis and that she has huge admiration for the group.’

She formally proposed a motion that the Cathaoirleach and Elected Members of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District on behalf of the people of the District, accord a Civic Reception to the Team Members of SEMRA being the highest honour that they can bestow. This motion was seconded by Councillor Micheal Anglim and supported by Councillors Kennedy, Fitzgerald, Crosse, McGrath, Murphy and Deputy Mattie McGrath. 

 

Members of SEMRA were presented with a carved bog yew sculpture that had been commissioned specifically for the occasion. The group was praised for its dedication and commitment to helping others by all present at the event including members of An Garda Síochána.

Local News

