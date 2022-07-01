BREAKING: Tipperary hotel lodges planning application for family entertainment centre

File photo
A Tipperary hotel has lodged a planning application for a family entertainment centre.
Talbot (Clonmel) Limited has made the application to Tipperary County Council for a family entertainment centre auxiliary to the existing to the existing hotel including all eternal signage, the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof structure.
The development address is at Poppyfields Retail Park, Ballingarrane South, Clonmel, county Tipperary.
The council has until August 24 to make a decision.
The planning application is currently in "pre-validation".
