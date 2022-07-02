Cahir Comhaltas Seisiúin 2022 is back for the summer

The Cahir Comhaltas Seisiúin are back at Cahir Castle from next Thursday, July 7 at 8pm sharp.
The Cahir Comhaltas Seisiúin are back from next Thursday, July 7 at 8pm sharp. The setting is the magnificent Great Hall located in the heart of Cahir Castle.
The shows take place every Thursday beginning next Thursday and will continue up until and including Thursday, August 25.
Priced at €10, tickets for the eight authentic traditional Irish music, song, and dance shows are available for pre-sale at the reception of Cahir House Hotel. Unsold tickets will also be available on the night from the castle reception.
Cahir Comhaltas ask for your support for these shows, and in return promise you a night to remember.
For more information contact Mary on (086) 062 4217 / Pippa (085) 7665424 and keep up to date with Cahir Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on Facebook.
