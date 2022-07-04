Visit beautiful Moyaliffe House near Thurles and Dundrum this Summer

Over 50 members of the Birr Flower and Garden Club took advantage of last Thursday’s sunny weather by visiting County Tipperary’s historic Moyaliffe House and gardens, with the grounds having just benefited from a 3-year restoration project.



The listed house and gardens, situated near Thurles and Dundrum, are regarded as one of the county's important sites due to its rich history, commencing as a Viking community under King Olaf from whom the name ‘Moyaliffe’ is derived.



Its history then takes in the Norman Butlers, various Irish clans, a Cromwellian battle followed by 300 years ownership by the notable Armstrong family.



Apart from its history, Moyaliffe is now becoming highly regarded for its beautiful grounds which include restored two-acre walled garden, towering collection of 200 year old trees and popular three-tier cast iron water fountain.



Lorna Vallely said that following on from the popularity of last year’s open days where over 600 people walked through the old estate’s gates, they remain very keen to continuing sharing the rich history and beauty of Moyaliffe.



“While we initially planned to throw the gates open to the general public, we have now opted to closely monitor visitor numbers by requiring intending visitors to prebook entrance tickets”.

“The Birr Flower and Garden Club were the first visitors using this scheme, with a number of garden and flower clubs, historical groups as well as individuals already booked for further days over this summer,” Lorna said.



“Witnessing the delight of the Club’s members wandering through the gardens which are now in full bloom, particularly after the past 2 years has proven to me we cannot keep this wonderful place behind locked gates.”



“Furthermore, we thoroughly enjoyed their company,” Lorna added.

A feature of the Moyaliffe Visitor Days will be the heritage displays with some pieces graciously on loan from the Cormackstown Heritage Centre, Glucksman Library, University of Limerick and the Thurles ‘Source’ Library.



Of note will be historic uniforms and the original 1840 Moyaliffe Landau carriage on loan from the Limerick Civic Trust.



Lorna Vallely, a professional horticulturalist and garden designer, will also be on hand to give talks on the restoration of Moyaliffe gardens.



For further information on the Visitor Days and to book tickets which will be 5 euros per head, contact Lorna Vallely on 087 2767666 or moyaliffehouse@gmail.com or visit the website www.gardentoursofireland or instagram @moyaliffehouseand

gardens .