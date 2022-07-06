‘Horrific’ dumping discovered in popular walking area of Tipperary

Dumping in Liskeveen Bog
Contributed to the Tipperary Star
Recent horrific dumping of household material as well as recyclable electrical goods, with fridges stuffed full of litter is very upsetting for locals and visitors who use this Coillte forestry area near Derrynaflan, for walking and leisure.
Currently the gate to the area is unlocked which facilitates this disgraceful waste disposal.
Clonmel AC's William Maunsell won the Roscommon 10 Miler Road Race last weekend in a new PB time of 50 minutes 35 seconds.
Newcastle referee Michael Kennedy will be the sideline official at the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Eve O'Mahony will perform her one -woman play the Last Witch Brigid Cleary at the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
