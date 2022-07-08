Tipperary group extends invitation to Islamic festival this Saturday

Come and celebrate Eid al-Adha in Thurles with the Islamic Community
The Thurles Islamic Community Centre (ICC) has extended an open invitation to all to attend the Eid al-Adha festival in Thurles on Saturday July 9 from 1)-2:00pm.
The event takes place at Thurles Crokes Athletics Club and will have social activities for children and adults alike from 11:00am onwards including Henna, bouncy castle, barbeque, calligraphy, eats and drinks, oriental lunch and much more.
"We warmly welcome you to join us in removing barriers, connecting, building bridges within local communities, and enjoying a nice experience with various entertaining family activties, and a special oriental lunch," a spokesperson for the group said this week.
