REVEALED: The most expensive area in Tipperary to buy house

REVEALED: The Eircode with the most expensive house prices in Tipperary
According to figures released by the Central Statistics Office, Nenagh had the highest median house price in Tipperary.
The median house price for Nenagh was Є215,001.
Tipperary Town had the lowest median price at Є135,000.
The figures were released today as part of the Residential Property Price Index for May 2022.
The index measures the change in the average level of prices paid by households for residential properties in Ireland.
This excludes non-household purchases, non-market purchases and self-builds (land is purchased separately).
Local house prices are organised by Eircode.
Source: Residential Property Price Index May 2022, Central Statistics Office (CSO) released July 12, 2022
The midwest
The Residential Property Price Index also shows housing prices are up 11.4% in the midwest in the year to May.
The region had one of the lowest growth rates and the lowest increase outside Dublin.
The midwest includes Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.
The national average increase on house prices was 14.8%
