JOBS: Eir, Tipperary County Council, The Lunch Bag and more are recruiting staff this week

Check out the companies looking for staff in Tipperary this week.

Eir -Part-Time Retail Sales Consultant-Nenagh

Eir are looking for someone who is interested in mobile phones, has good communications skills and can work with customers.

Sales experience is desirable but not essential.

Salary is between €10.63 and €15.00 per hour, including sales commission per hour.

The closing date is July 28, 2022.



The Lunch Bag-General Operative- Nenagh

The Lunch Bag is looking for sandwich makers and packers. General Operatives work Thursday to Sunday. The position is full-time, but work is only available when schools are open.

The rate of pay is €10.70 an hour.

Eir- Retail Sales Consultant-Thurles

Eir is recruiting for retail sales consultants in Thurles. They are looking for someone with at least two years' experience. Candidates should have good communication skills, an interest in mobile phones and be able to engage with customers.

Salary is between €21,368 - €34,900 per year (OTE).

OB Auto's Templemore- Experienced Motor Technician/Mechanic

Candidates should have a full, clean driver's licence, able to work independently, have communication skills and have good attention to detail.

Additional training can be provided if necessary.

Practice Administrator-Fethard Equine Hospital

Fethard Equine Hospital is looking for someone with previous admin experience, skills in computers, communication and fluent in English. A full list of requirements is available on indeed.com.

The salary is €25,000.00-€35,000.00 per year.

IS Analyst Networks- Tipperary County Council - Nenagh

Tipperary County Council is recruiting a panel of IS Analyst Networks. The positions are two-year contracts, and the salary starts at €49,530. More information is on the Tipperary County Council website.

Retail Assistant- Pennys-Clonmel

Pennys Clonmel is looking for someone who is driven and capable of working in a busy environment. Training is provided. The company also say there are career progression opportunities in the manager training programme.