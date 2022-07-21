Cashel Chamber of Commerce President writes to the CEO of AIB on 'adverse decision' to remove ATM

The President of Cashel Chamber of Commerce Martin Lynch has written to the CEO of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) concerning the removal of the ATM and financial services from its Main Street branch.



“Thank you to everyone who has contacted me since news broke concerning AIB’s intentions for the Branch in Cashel,” said Mr Lynch.



“As everyone is now aware from October 21, 2022, the AIB Branch in Cashel will no longer offer general banking cash services over the counter or through machines inside the branch.

“This basically means the Bank will no longer have or accept notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or Bank Drafts. They will also remove any Drop Safe and Night Safe facilities used by businesses.

“The ATM outside the bank will also be removed, which I feel will have a detrimental effect on our Town. While the local post office will be available to you I feel this is not a solution to your business banking needs. From October 21, we will become a town without a mainstream Highstreet Bank, following the closure of Bank of Ireland last year.

“I was on RTE Radio 1 Drivetime and I was also on TippFM and Tipp Mid-West Radio this morning, and our statement was also in local print media. I hope my comments echo your feelings. Hopefully we can take this nationally over the next couple of days.”

Mr Lynch’s letter to the CEO of AIB, Colin Hunt states, “I am writing to you regarding the announcement on Tuesday 19th July that A.I.B is to turn their branch in Cashel to a cashless outlet. Our members have reacted furiously to the news that services currently provided by A.I.B. to business customers, members of the public and tourists in Cashel will change considerably from, 21st October 2022.

“I believe that this decision goes against the A.I.B Groups corporate statement and I quote from your website; ‘AIB's goal is to be at the heart of our personal customers' financial lives while delivering exceptional customer experience’. A.I.B should have at a minimum engaged with their loyal business customer before making such a decision, which will adversely impact their ability to trade and business banks in Cashel.

“I am asking on behalf of Cashel Chamber of Commerce members to meet with us and to provide the data analysis and business case plan used to make such a decision. We as a Chamber genuinely feel that if AIB do not reconsider this adverse decision it will have a devastating impact on businesses.

“Largely due to the removal of basic banking services and ATM facilities for the people of Cashel. I would also like to bring to your attention our online Petition which has received over 540 signatures in just 24hrs See: https://chng.it/rcGxJPMyrR I look forward to your response concerning our request to meet at your earliest convenience.”

Mr Lynch also urged everyone to personally write to Mr. Colin Hunt, expressing your own personal feeling about the decision to make Cashel a Cashless Bank. “The A.I.B CEO and Board of A.I.B need to know that we will not accept this decision.”

Mr. Hunt’s details are as follows,

Mr. Colin Hunt

CEO Allied Irish Bank

10 Molesworth Street,

Dublin 2.

D02 W260

“I am not one for protests, but this is something we might need to consider,” added Mr Lynch. “I am open to all suggestions and please contact me if a protest is something that you want to do.”