Tipperary amenity areas hit by bonfires and anti-social behaviour during hot spell

While the recent warm weather brought a welcome influx of visitors to the lakeside village of Dromineer, concerns were raised at the July meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council about what was described as a “small minority” who misbehaved.

The issue was raised by Cllr John Carroll, who said that while people were welcome to come and enjoy the amenities, but not to the extent that they would impact negatively on the local community.

“It was a pity to see the level of damage done to local vegetation,” he said.

Cllr Carroll called for how the area is policed to be examined, urging a more proactive approach.

“People are welcome to come and visit but we want people who will take part, not take over,” said Cllr Carroll.

He was supported by Cllr Joe Hannigan who said it had been great to see all the amenities being used along the five local access points to Lough Derg, but there was a “difficulty when a small number are not playing by the rules”.

He said that people were lighting bonfires and using wheelchair accessible only parking bays.

“The message has to go out that you can’t do that,” said the Independent councillor.

However, he acknowledged that the gardaí had come to Dromineer to police the area.

“We have to see how we can educate these people to just come and enjoy it,” he said.

District Manager Marcus O’Connor pointed out that the council had spent “a lot of money” promoting and developing amenities along the lake and that the council had brought in bylaws to deal with overnight caravan parking and camping as well as lighting fires, but some people were, unfortunately breaking them.

“Large numbers are welcome,” he emphasised.

Mr O’Connor revealed that the gardaí and the council’s traffic warden had been extremely co-operative in dealing with the situation and that a number of fixed penalty notices had been issued.

“You will get people who will abuse the amenity. It will take a few years to get on top of it,” he said.