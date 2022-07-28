Ukrainian Ambassador to lead Famine Walk in Tipperary on Saturday

Next Saturday, July 30 at 3pm, the Annual Walk will take place. The starting point is from the Young Ireland and National Flag monument at the Cross of The Commons. The Walk covers 1½ miles and concludes at the 1848 Famine Warhouse - the State National Heritage Site.

This Walk commemorates the Famine and the 1848 Rising and remembers all those who suffered, died and emigrated during the Great Famine.

The person who will lead this year’s Walk is the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Ms Larysa Gerasko.

We need your support on the day, which will show our solidarity with, and support for, the Ukrainian people who are undergoing untold hardship and loss of life because of the brutal illegal invasion of their country by Russia without provocation.



Dr. Tom McGrath will give a brief history of events after which he will introduce this year’s Walk leader, Ms Larysa Gerasko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland.

Please bring your Tipperary flags which have similar colours to the Ukrainian colours.

This is a great opportunity for all Irish people to express their support of the Ukrainians people in their hour of need.

Upon arrival at the Warhouse, Ms Gerasko will give her keynote address to the assembled walkers at the front of the building, following which refreshments will be served in the enclosed courtyard at the back.

It is expected that many Ukrainians now living in Ireland will turn up on the day All are welcome.

Donations of buns, cakes, etc., would be gratefully accepted, which can be delivered prior to the start of the Walk.