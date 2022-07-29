Search

Majestic airs filled the Castle as Cahir Festival came to a close

From left: Adam Buttimer, Suzanne Buttimer Director RMA, Michael Holohan composer/conductor and George Seery of Rockwell Music Acadamy at the last concert of ‘Festival in The Castle’

The audience was treated to a magical performance by well-known uilleann piper, Mick O'Brien, the Contempo Quartet and the Boyne Valley Chamber Orchestra in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle last Saturday night.
The team of 16 musicians was conducted by Michael Holohan who is also the composer of the suite, ‘The Road to Lough Swilly’ based on the life of Hugh O’Neill, Earl of Tyrone, these majestic airs resonated at a venue that was regarded as one of the most impregnable castles in Ireland around 1600.
The standing ovation for the performers at the end of the concert was well deserved after an evening of wonderful music that will live long in the memory.

Cahir Social and Historical Society would also like to thank some young, local musicians who played before Emma Langford’s concert and also on last Saturday night.

They were David Traas, George Seery and Adam Buttimer along with Academy Director Suzanne Buttimer of Rockwell Music Academy who deeply impressed all who saw them perform.
Rescheduling events
Finally, as two of our scheduled events were cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be re-scheduling our ‘Othello, adaptation and the lecture on Arthur Griffith in the near future.

