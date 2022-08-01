WOW: Check out this picturesque family home on sale just ten minutes from Nenagh

WOW: Check out this stunning family home on sale just ten minutes from Nenagh
This beautiful five-bedroom, three-bathroom family home is on sale just 10 minutes from Nenagh in Carrigatogher.
It's going for €650,000.
The listing says the house is surrounded by fields and forest and boasts views of the Silvermines mountains.
Built originally as a working farmhouse in the early 1900s, the house sits on 1.80 acres of land and is situated at the end of a winding driveway.
Other highlights include two outhouses which have been converted into an office and games room, a granny flat and tennis court.
The property is listed by REA Eoin Dillon.
