Thurles gardaí help a visitor find her father’s service records

Thurles Garda Station
The Joint Policing Committee heard this week that Thurles gardaí were able to assist an American woman in finding her father’s records. The woman from the US visited the station.
While looking at a photo she recognised her father, who had passed away when she was five years old. The photo was of a group of gardaí stationed in Thurles in the 1920s.
The garda station was able to give her his service records. Chief Supt Smart says this shows how the local garda station is part of the community.
“It’s about letting people know we have been here a long time, but they are part of our history,” said Chief Supt Smart.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.