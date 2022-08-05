Search

05 Aug 2022

Tipperary councillors want Local Link expanded to Cahir - Ardfinnan - Clogheen

Tipperary councillors want Local Links expanded to Cahir - Ardfinnan - Clogheen

Councillors Moloney and Murphy want local link extended to link Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clogheen

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

At the recent meeting of Tipperary - Cahir - Cashel Municipal District, Cllr Andy Moloney called on the council to make representations to Local Link or Rural Link to provide a service between Cahir and Ardfinnan. He claimed that people wanting to attend the doctors or social welfare offices or the bank in Cahir had to travel to either Mitchelstown or Clonmel with Bus Éireann to get a connecting bus to Cahir for services. 

Moloney commented “This is ridiculous in this day and age when local link buses should be providing a service for what it says on the tin. The local link currently travels between Cahir and Limerick Junction even though Bus Eireann travels that route also. If we could even get two days a week it might be a start and maybe a morning and evening service would do to start us off”.


Cllr Marie Murphy agreed with the motion and asked if Cllr Moloney would amend to include Clogheen. He agreed that this would make perfect sense to do a loop between Cahir - Ardfinnan - Clogheen- Cahir as the district town was not assessable to the people.  Cllr Murphy pointed out that the Ukraine people in Clogheen could also use it to travel to the DSP offices in Cahir.


Following the proposal of the motion, Cllr Moloney welcomed the council members support on the matter and Cllr Ann Marie Ryan asked if a letter could be forwarded before the weekend meeting of the Local Link so it could be discussed immediately.

Cancelled 'Summer Festival' events rescheduled for Cahir Castle


Moloney concluded:

“It is hoped that Local Link will see the need for this service as it’s not local enough when you see the number of villages that are without a service and that are not serviced by a bus service already.

"At the moment people are depending on lifts from family and friends as the cost of a taxi is not feasible for most people.

"At least if people were able to get into town then the cost of a taxi one way might be affordable and used more.

"This might also help footfall in the local bank to keep numbers up”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media