10 Aug 2022

Tipperary Students! €1,500 bursary award applications now open online

Cahir Credit Union 2021 Bursary Winner Caoimhe Egan with Chairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Credit Union Bursary Award opens for 2022


The Student Bursary Award for 2022 has now opened at Cahir Credit Union where €1,500 must be won! The Credit Union Bursary Draw is a draw open to all students either entering or continuing their third level education in these current challenging times.
The winner receives a €1,500 bursary prize. Enter the competition online through the link on our Facebook page or just call into us for a form.

If you’re not in you can't win!
Cahir Credit Union recognise the significant costs incurred in entering Third level education and are there to help at each stage of the journey and would like to remind new and existing members that they are actively lending and eagerly invite new and existing members to consider Cahir Credit Union for all their borrowing needs.

