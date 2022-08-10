Tipperary Students! €1,500 bursary award applications now open online

Cahir Credit Union 2021 Bursary Winner Caoimhe Egan with Chairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley
Cahir Credit Union Bursary Award opens for 2022
The Student Bursary Award for 2022 has now opened at Cahir Credit Union where €1,500 must be won! The Credit Union Bursary Draw is a draw open to all students either entering or continuing their third level education in these current challenging times.
The winner receives a €1,500 bursary prize. Enter the competition online through the link on our Facebook page or just call into us for a form.
If you’re not in you can't win!
Cahir Credit Union recognise the significant costs incurred in entering Third level education and are there to help at each stage of the journey and would like to remind new and existing members that they are actively lending and eagerly invite new and existing members to consider Cahir Credit Union for all their borrowing needs.
Cahir Credit Union 2021 Bursary Winner Caoimhe Egan with Chairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.