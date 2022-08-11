Crime: Tipperary gardaí probe suspected car burglary and damage to digger
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating damage caused to the rear door of a premises in Silver Street, Nenagh, sometime between Friday and Saturday last.
They are also probing an incident in which a car was damaged during the course of a suspected attempted burglary of the vehicle at the Cluain Muillean housing estate in the early hours of Sunday last.
Damage to a digger parked at Drummin Village estate has also been reported. The incident happened sometime between Friday and Monday last.
