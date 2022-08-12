WEATHER: Yellow weather warning for Tipperary to be in place over the weekend
The yellow weather warning in place in Tipperary and the rest of the republic is to stay in place throughout the weekend and into Monday.
Met Éireann expects maximum temperatures between 27 and 30 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
However, they warn that temperatures may be higher locally.
The latest warning came into effect from 12pm today, Friday, August 12 and is valid until 6am, Monday, August 15.
Met Éireann says high temperatures may lead to heat stress, high UV index and water-related incidents.
