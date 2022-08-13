Search

13 Aug 2022

Nenagh has had the highest increase in assault figures

Shannon Sweeney

13 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Nenagh saw the highest increase in both assaults and crimes against the person, according to a presentation given at a recent sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.

Assaults have increased in Nenagh by 82%, and crimes against the person by 80%

Crimes against the person include assault, harassment, murder and murder threats, neglect, abuse and child abandonment.

In Thurles, crimes against the person were up 56% and assault 65%

Across the division, these crimes are up 16% and 10%, respectively. There was no change in the rate of minor assaults.

However, according to Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, there is a difficulty taking these crimes to court as some victims do not want to make a formal complaint.

This is, he said, particularly true of minor assault.

“A lot of people who make the complaint won’t give a statement later.

“They won’t engage with us,” said Chief Supt Smart.

Members of the committee were concerned about the rise in assaults and requested more detailed information.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose asked for an age and gender breakdown.

Chief Supt Smart said he would make that available, but most of the injured parties were female.

Cllr Ger Darcy was also interested in an age breakdown regarding assaults, concerned there may be higher rates in younger age groups.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne asked for a breakdown of the types of assault.

