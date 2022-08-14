Reduction in online fraud following Thurles gardaí webinar

Reduction in online fraud following Thurles gardaí's webinar
At this month’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said there had been a reduction in the rate of fraud in Tipperary.
He said a recent online seminar on recognising fraud hosted by Thurles gardaí may have had an impact on the crime rates.
He said they had observed “a very sharp reduction in that type of crime” following the webinar.
