Irish Water is working on a supply issue in the Cashel area today
Irish Water is reporting a pump failure which they say may disrupt supply in Cashel and Boherlahan.
The works are to be completed by 6:30pm today, August 15.
A separate alert is out for Rosegreen due to pump failure, and works will also be complete by 6:30pm today.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
