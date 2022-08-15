A most successful Killea fun day

On Sunday, July 3 last, the weather shone brightly as the village hosted its annual fun day. Paddy McCormack’s late goal in Nowlan Park put everyone in good humour.

So much so that it turned out to be our most successful day since 2008.

The committee would like to thank everybody who helped out from early on Monday to late on Sunday. It takes a lot of work to organise such an event.

Also, to all the business people who generously sponsored us on the day, we say a big thank you.

And to the musicians, dancers and singers who came from all over Tipperary and provided such great entertainment, we salute you for your support.

All funds raised has been distributed to local organisations, including the national school, Tidy Village, GAA club, Community Centre, Tipperary Hospice and also towards the publication of a local book.

The committee also made a donation to the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band.