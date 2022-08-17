Leak reduction works scheduled for Littleton on Thursday
Irish Water has announced scheduled works in Littleton on Thursday, August 18, from 11am to 3pm.
The following areas may experience supply disruption:
A traffic management plan will also be in place.
Irish Water recommends customers allow 2-3 hours for supply to fully return after the completion of works.
The works carried out on Thursday are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.
Clonmel Family Carers Manager Cllr Richie Molloy and carer Sandra Gibbons with Senator Garret Ahearn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.