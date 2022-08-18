New HIQA inspection report finds five areas of non-compliance at Nenagh nursing home

HIQA has today released an inspection report for a Nenagh nursing home which showed the facility was non-compliant in five areas.

St Conlon's Community Nursing Unit were not compliant with governance and management, written policies and procedures, the condition of the premises, risk management and infection control.

The inspection at the HSE-run facility, which was carried out in May, was unannounced.

In relation to governance and written policies, some documents and audits were not available to inspectors or had not been reviewed.

The condition of the premises was of concern with exposed pipes, chipped paint and lack of storage of particular note.

The unit's risk management policy was not available on the day.

Issues with infection control include staff wearing the wrong masks and the incorrect disinfectant.

The Nenagh facility was one of 11 centres non-compliant with four or more regulations.

There were also seven additional areas at St Conlon's Community nursing Unit that were substantially compliant with improvements needed.

Inspectors noted that while visitors were allowed to the facility, they must pre-book, which they felt was 'overly restrictive.'

However, the inspectors noted that the residents had a good quality of life.

They said they enjoyed the activities provided for them and were happy.

The report also detailed how some of the compliance issues have been addressed, with a number of others to be resolved by September.

These included reviewing documentation and risk assessments, reassigning a common room to residents, and maintenance work.

The unit was fully compliant in eight of the 20 areas inspected.

On the inspection day, 21 people were living at the facility.

Inspectors noted that the facility had adequate staffing levels and staff were responsive to the needs of the residents.