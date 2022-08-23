Search

23 Aug 2022

Heritage Week in Rambling House Roscrea is a huge success for all

From Age Friendly Roscrea, we would like to thank the musicians who gave their time to us yet again for a wonderful night of entertainment during Heritage Week

Heritage Week in Rambling House Roscrea is a huge success for all

Billy Costello seen here Singing to the large crowd. Photo by PJ Wright

Eoin Kelleher

23 Aug 2022 4:45 PM

From Age Friendly Roscrea, we would like to thank the musicians who gave their time to us yet again for a wonderful night of entertainment during Heritage Week.


Míle buíochas! Thank you also to all who gave generously to our donation box. Your continued support is much appreciated.


Huge thanks to all who attended our Rambling House in Roscrea Courthouse to celebrate National Heritage Week, (see page 8 of the Tipperary Star this week for full coverage).


This event would not have been possible without Fear an Tí Seamus Moloughney, Anne Keevey (Age Friendly Roscrea) and all musicians, singers and storytellers who raised the roof!


A great night was had by all

