Mains repair works scheduled for Borrisoleigh from tonight
Irish Water has scheduled main repair works in the Borrisoleigh area from tonight.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Drom, Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9pm on August 23 until 4am on August 24.
