Tipperary TD says the energy crisis is a threat to homes and businesses

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called on the Government to clarify what they will be doing to address the energy crisis.

He said many households are facing fuel poverty, and the Government must act.

‘According to the ERSI, 29% of households in Ireland are now experiencing fuel poverty, a situation that will only get worse as prices are set to rise even further.

“This is going to cause severe difficulty, particularly for those already struggling with the rising costs.

“On top of this, there is also the risk of blackouts due to increased demand. It’s clear that there has been a spectacular failure of government policy, planning and regulation of our electricity system to accommodate increased demand,” said Mr Browne.

Mr Browne said businesses in Tipperary had seen huge increases in electricity prices.

“Increasing costs are also affecting businesses. I’ve been contacted by one business in Tipperary with almost 100 employees who have seen their electricity bills more than double and will see them double again based on the projected prices,” said Mr Browne.

He is asking the Government to introduce a windfall tax and a ban on disconnections to help households manage this winter.

“Those living in and at risk of energy poverty must be prioritised for retrofitting. It will be simply unforgivable for the Government to miss retrofit targets this year when so many people need energy efficiency upgrades to help reduce their energy bills,” said Mr Browne.