Expect delays in Glenconnor area of Clonmel due to roadworks

Motorists will experience delays in Glenconnor, Clonmel due to roadworks
Tipperary County Council has notified motorists that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-3278 Glenconnor Road, Clonmel.
These will be in place on Tuesday September 6 from 09.00hrs to 17.00hrs for road resurfacing works.
Local access will be facilitated along with Diversions.
Expect Delays.
