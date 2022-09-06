JOBSBOARD: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary right now

Here are ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week.

1. Cross Fabrication

Cross Fabrication are recruiting a qualified metal fabricator in Borrisoleigh.

Two years of experience is desired but not essential. Training will be provided as needed.

More information is available here.

2. JYSK

JYSK in Clonmel is recruiting sales assistants. Full-time and part-time positions are available. The salary is €11.20 per hour, and bonus opportunities are available.

More information is available here.

3. The Lunch Bag

The Lunch Bag in Nenagh is hiring sandwich makers to start immediately. Shifts are Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm start.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

4. Kilkenny Group

Kilkenny Group in Cashel is hiring seasonal sales assistants for the Christmas period. The contract is fixed-term for five months. Sales and customer service experience preferred.

More information is available here.



5. Kilshane House

Kilshane House in Tipperary Town is recruiting housekeeping assistants. The salary is €10.50 an hour. Shifts are eight hours.

The full job description is available here.

6. Daybreak- Clerihan

Daybreak in Tipperary Town is recruiting store assistants. The salary is €11.00-€13.00 per hour. Weekday and weekend availability is essential. The position is for day and night shifts.

More information is available here.

7. Aldi

Aldi in Cashel is hiring store assistants. The position is permanent, and the salary is €12.90 an hour.

The application and job description are available here.



8. Raheen House Hotel

Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel is looking for a night porter. The salary is between €15 and €22 an hour. The shift is ten hours, 10:30pm to 7:30am. Training will be provided.

The full job description is available here.

9. Carroll Joinery Manufacturing

Carroll Joinery Manufacturing is hiring general operatives near Callan. The position is full-time and permanent, with a salary of €11.25-€12.

The full job description is available here.



10. The Horse and Jockey Hotel

The Horse and Jockey Hotel are hiring food and beverage, service staff. A minimum of two years of experience is essential.

There are full and part-time positions available.

More information is available here.