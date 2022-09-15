Search

15 Sept 2022

Templemore man Darragh Barry raises over €19,000 for charity

Darragh grew his hair for nearly four years before “Cutting his Curls” for charity

Donncha, Darragh, Sarah, Declan Barry presenting Siobhan Hyland Ryan with the cheque.

Donncha, Darragh, Sarah, Declan Barry presenting Siobhan Hyland Ryan with the cheque.

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A fantastic night was held in Michael Finns pub in Templemore recently.

This was a night like no other as it was a celebration of not only a family and what they have achieved, but a night of celebration for the whole community that has rallied around this exceptional family.


Siobhan Hyland-Ryan from the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation was there to accept €19,054.83 in donations to the Foundation. Siobhan thanked Declan and Sarah Barry, their teenage son Darragh, and all involved for inviting her to this fantastic evening. Darragh grew his hair for nearly four years before “Cutting his Curls” for charity.


In accepting the donation on behalf of the Foundation Siobhain said: “I am positive that there is not one member of the public here that is not affected either directly or indirectly by cancer. It’s a credit to Darragh and the Barry family that they could turn a helpless time into a positive action that will set seeds for more positive outcomes for families in a similar situation.


The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation Limited is the local cancer charity here in Tipperary. All donations are used in this region to enhance services for patients attending the Cancer Centre at the University Hospital Limerick and for research at the University of Limerick.


Siobhan confirmed the Chairman, all the Directors and all the Board Members of the Foundation are volunteers and do not receive any remuneration. She also wished to assure all the donors and fund-raisers that no funds are used for ‘salary top-ups’.


The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation is located on the grounds of the University Hospital Limerick, adjacent to The Mid-Western Cancer Centre. The Foundation was established to streamline donations. It aims to provide holistic care for patients with cancer and also support cancer research in the Mid-West region in addition to the ongoing research support in the Graduate Entry Medical School, University of Limerick.


The Mid Western Cancer Centre in Limerick provides a full range of services to patients with cancer such as a dedicated inpatient Ward and a Haematology /Oncology Day Ward where patients attend for investigation, at time of diagnosis and for treatment thereafter.


In addition, there is a Regional Specialist Breast Unit, Radiotherapy Centre, Palliative Care Service, and a Patient Information & Support Centre where patients and their families can also avail of up-to-date, research-based information on their cancer and their treatment.


The Support Centre also provides Support Groups, Psychological Support and Complementary Therapies provided by highly qualified, accredited and professional therapists who give their time on a voluntary basis. This Cancer charity has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.


“We are completely dependent on voluntary donations, and fundraising events (with the exception of a small bursary from the Irish Cancer Society to part fund our Irish Cancer Society Counsellor). We also had to cancel our annual Butterfly Ball and Ladies Luncheons due to social distancing measures.

As a result nearly all our income ceased, therefore this donation is very much appreciated by this Cancer Charity,” Siobhan Hyland Ryan said.


Well done to Darragh and the Barry family.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Thurles Golf Club President Mary Coman O’Neill pictured with Gross Prize Winners of her Presidents Prize, mother and son, Laura and Aaron Ryan

Thurles Golf Club President Mary Coman O’Neill pictured with Gross Prize Winners of her Presidents Prize, mother and son, Laura and Aaron Ryan

Local News

Thurles town news and notes

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media