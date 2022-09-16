Search

16 Sept 2022

WOW: Eight events happening in Tipperary this weekend you won't want to miss

Eight events happening in Tipperary this weekend you need to know about

Eight events happening in Tipperary this weekend you need to know about

16 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

Plenty is going on across the Premier County this Saturday and Sunday. Check out these eight events.

1. Cashel Arts Festival

Cashel Arts Festival continue this weekend with a jam-packed schedule. 

There will be music, craft workshops and storytelling on Saturday. Sunday is to be filled with yoga, dance, and entertainment. 

Cashel Arts Festival promises something for everyone this weekend. 

2. Holycross Village Market

This Saturday there will be two markets in Thurles and Holycross. 

Holycross Village Market will be held from 1pm to 3pm. 

With up to 30 stalls, the market offers local produce, crafts and entertainment. 

3.Thurles Farmer's Market

The Thurles Farmer's Market will be held between 9am and 12:30 on Saturday at the Greyhound Stadium. 

4. How to get menopause and enjoy it- The Source

Anne Gildea brings her funny and informative show, How to get menopause and enjoy it, to the Source Thurles this Saturday night.

The show starts at 8pm, and tickets are €20.

5. Semple Field Day 

Semple Field Day will take place this Sunday in Thurles. 

The event, in aid of North and South Tipperary Hospice, boasts a variety of exciting activities, including a dog show, bingo, kid's side shows and more. 

Semple Field Day, in association with Tipperary GAA and Fiserv will be on at Semple Stadium. 

6. Music Bingo
Emly Hospice Support Group are hosting a Music Bingo evening in Byrne’s Tavern on Saturday, September 17 at 9pm.

7. Threshing and Vintage Tractor Run

Threshing and Vintage Tractor Run will take place in Newtown in aid of the Motor Neureon Disease Association (MNDA) this Sunday at 12pm.

Joseph MacDonagh centenary to commemorate the lesser known Tipperary patriot

Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan will be hosting a series of events

8. Fun on the Farm

Fun on the Farm will take place in the Tipperary Town Plaza on Saturday from 12pm to 4pm.

The a farm safety event is being held in association with Tipperary Irish Farmers' Association.

