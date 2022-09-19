Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station (pictured) are investigating the assault
Gardaí are investigating an assault on a bus driver in Clonmel on Sunday night.
The driver, aged in his 60s, was assaulted during a disturbance involving four to five passengers on a bus at Thomas Street, Clonmel around 8pm on September 18.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the bus driver suffered a cut to his nose as a result of the assault but didn't require to be admitted to hospital. The people involved in the incident ran from the scene.
She appealed to anyone who was in the Thomas Street area between 8pm and 8.30pm on Sunday and witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
