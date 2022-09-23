Tipperary gardaí investigating van theft and car break-ins in separate locations

Tipperary garda investigating van theft and car break-ins in separate locations
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating the theft of silver coloured Volkswagen van tat was stolen from Main Street, Moneygall, in the early hours of Wednesday last week.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll og Nenagh Garda station has asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to make contact with the local station.
Meanwhile, cars were damaged in the lakeside village Garrykennedy last week and a number of vehicles burgled.
The vehicles had been parked overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
