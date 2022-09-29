Search

29 Sept 2022

Clonmel woman delighted to be back on Ploughing duty

Carrie Acheson

Clonmel legend Carrie Acheson proved to be one of the main attractions of the National Ploughing Championships held last week in Ratheniska.

The event was making a return after two years because of Covid-19 and Carrie Acheson could not wait for the event and to get back into action.

“We were all together again,” said Carrie, delighted to be back to her public address duties at the gathering.
DISTINCT VOICE

Anybody that has ever attended the National Ploughing Championships, will be more than familiar with the distinct voice that provides punters with updates over the public address system.
Carrie, known as the voice of the Ploughing event, was thrilled to be in the frontline again.
Carrie has kept attendees up-to-date and informed for every National Ploughing Championship held over the last 38 years.

Clonmel Family Carers manager claims budget lacks long term vision to help carers

“It may very well be even longer, nobody ever counted. It is a long and busy day but thoroughly enjoyable,” said Carrie.
“You dare not miss it, they would be out looking for you,” said Carrie.
Only Covid and the Foot and Mouth outbreak has prevented Carrie from attending the Championships.

HEADQUARTERS
A trip to the Ploughing Championships for Tipperary people would not be the same without calling in to Carrie’s headquarters at the Ploughing for a chat.

“I had a lovely time and I met a lot of people from Tipperary who called in for a chat. We went up on Monday and stayed until Wednesday night. The heavens opened on Thursday,” said Carrie.

WORLD TITLES
“I was very proud of the men who won world ploughing titles. Everybody had a great time. It was wonderful to be there,” said Carrie Acheson.

