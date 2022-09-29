Nursing home staff walked 5 million steps in aid of Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Service

Sonas Nursing Home staff members Denise O’Callaghan, John Corcoran and Paula Harrison with the €1,392 cheque for Carrick Meals Assistance Service.
Fifteen members of staff of a Carrick-on-Suir nursing home walked a staggering five million steps this summer to raise funds for the town’s Meals Assistance Service.
The funds the staff of the Carrickbeg-based Sonas Nursing Home raised through their walkathon along with the proceeds of a bake sale amounted to €1,392.
The donation was presented to Carrick Meals Assistance Service on September 6.
Sonas Nursing Home staff members Denise O’Callaghan, John Corcoran and Paula Harrison with the €1,392 cheque for Carrick Meals Assistance Service.
For one night only on Saturday, October 29, the Rhododendron Walking Festival crew are putting together another amazing hike.
Refresh Thurles Best Presented Shopfront Competition had Ryan's Daughter as the winner. Pictured From Left : John Lanigan, Geraldine Roche, Tommy Barrett and Gary Roche.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.