Coffee morning at home in Tipperary to support young cancer patient in Australia

Nicola Ryan (centre) pictured some months ago with members of the Rockwell Roves GAA Club.
COFFEE MORNING FOR NICOLA RYAN FUND
The Committee of New Inn Community Centre and the Tuesday Nights Bowling Club are hosting a coffee morning in New Inn Community Centre on Saturday next, October 1 from 10am until 12 noon to support the “Go Fund Me” appeal for Nicola Ryan, whose parents Briany and Trish are out in Australia supporting Nicola as she goes through cancer treatment.
Cost of living and associated expenses of making hospital appointments, etc., are extremely trying.
We are providing an opportunity to help the Ryan family during this harrowing time.
We are asking all clubs to share and become a part of this effort by taking a proactive approach in encouraging your club committee and members to join us in this endeavour.
Please share and ask your members to support.
