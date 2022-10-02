Tipperary drivers should expect delays in these areas from Monday
Here are the traffic management measures in place from Tipperary County Council for the week starting Monday, October 3.
R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles
Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.
The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
L3211-0 Roardstown Junction, Drom
Temporary traffic management measures will remain in place on the L3211-0 Roardstown Junction L3211 with the Drom road L3212 and Dovea road L4121-3 until Tuesday, October 4.
Works are to be carried out between 7am and 7pm.
Local access will be facilitated, but drivers should expect delays.
N24 Carrick-on-Suir
Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.
This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
N76 Grangemockler
Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.
