03 Oct 2022

Latest homeless figures in Tipperary revealed as national numbers hit record high

Rough sleepers and 'hidden homeless' not included in Department's figures

Christopher Dunne

03 Oct 2022 12:59 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

There were 55 people recorded as being homeless in Tipperary during the last full week of August, according to the recently published August Homeless Report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Across the South East region, 252 people accessed emergency accommodation in July.

The 25-44 age group were the group most impacted by homelessness in the region, with 148 people from this age cohort recorded in the South East figures.

Nationally, 10,805 people were accessing emergency accommodation in the last week of August, surpassing the previous national record set in July. 

August is the eighth consecutive month where overall homeless figures have risen.

Despite being a worthwhile indicator, these statistics actually fail to reflect the full extent of the local and national homeless crisis.

This is because government homeless statistics relate only to households provided with emergency accommodation by the local authorities.

They do not include households frequently described as the ‘hidden homeless’ that may be sleeping rough, living in refuges, or staying with parents, relatives and friends in overcrowded conditions.

As many as 290,000 people in Ireland are likely to be experiencing hidden homelessness, recent Simon Communities Ireland research shows.  

The Department of Housing’s homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis.

